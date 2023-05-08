Commémoration de la victoire du 8 mai 1945 monument aux morts Arès
Commémoration de la victoire du 8 mai 1945 monument aux morts, 8 mai 2023, Arès.
commémoration. Tout public.
Rendez-vous à 12h, au monument aux morts..
monument aux morts
Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
commemoration. All public.
Meeting point at 12:00 at the war memorial.
conmemoración. Todos los públicos.
Punto de encuentro a las 12.00 horas, en el memorial de guerra.
gedenken. Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit.
Treffpunkt um 12 Uhr am Kriegsdenkmal.
