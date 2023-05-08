Commémoration de la victoire du 8 mai 1945 monument aux morts Arès Catégories d’Évènement: Arès

Gironde

Commémoration de la victoire du 8 mai 1945 monument aux morts, 8 mai 2023, Arès. commémoration. Tout public.

Rendez-vous à 12h, au monument aux morts..

2023-05-08

monument aux morts

Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



commemoration. All public.

Meeting point at 12:00 at the war memorial. conmemoración. Todos los públicos.

Punto de encuentro a las 12.00 horas, en el memorial de guerra. gedenken. Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit.

Treffpunkt um 12 Uhr am Kriegsdenkmal.

