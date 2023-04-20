Soirée bien-être de nos jeunes Médiathèque, 20 avril 2023, Arès.

Brevet, baccalauréat, concours, examens… la vie est parfois source de périodes stressantes. Comment l’apprivoiser et en faire une force ? Avec Adeline Baelden, nutritionniste et Bénédicte Maugy.

Gratuit.

Rendez-vous à la Médiathèque à 18h..

2023-04-20 à ; fin : 2023-04-20 20:00:00. .

Médiathèque Route du temple

Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Brevet, baccalaureate, competitions, exams… life is sometimes a source of stressful periods. How can you tame it and turn it into a strength? With Adeline Baelden, nutritionist and Bénédicte Maugy.

Free of charge.

Meeting at the Médiathèque at 18h.

Brevet, baccalauréat, oposiciones, exámenes… la vida a veces puede ser una fuente de estrés. ¿Cómo podemos domarlo y convertirlo en un punto fuerte? Con Adeline Baelden, nutricionista, y Bénédicte Maugy.

Gratuito.

Cita en la Mediateca a las 18.00 horas.

Brevet, Abitur, Wettbewerbe, Prüfungen… das Leben bringt manchmal stressige Zeiten mit sich. Wie kann man ihn zähmen und in eine Stärke verwandeln? Mit Adeline Baelden, Ernährungswissenschaftlerin, und Bénédicte Maugy.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Treffpunkt in der Mediathek um 18 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-06 par OT Arès