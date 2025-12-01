CARMINA BURANA ARENA FUTUROSCOPE Chasseneuil Du Poitou, mercredi 10 décembre 2025.

Evénement musical et chorégraphique, Franceconcert présente Carmina Burana, l’un des chefs d’œuvres les plus célèbres du XXe siècle.Fondée sur un recueil de poèmes lyriques, Carmina Burana a été composée par Carl Orff entre 1935 et 1936. Présentée pour la première fois en 1937 à l’Opéra de Francfort, cette pièce magistrale fascine depuis toujours et ne laisse pas indifférent le grand public. Le mouvement le plus célèbre, « O Fortuna », repris à la fin de l’œuvre, est aujourd’hui mondialement connu.Interprétés avec passion et puissance par les chœurs et les solistes, ces chants profanes et latins nous racontent une histoire de vie, de mort, de destin et surtout d’amour. Près de 100 artistes chantent la joie du retour du printemps et les plaisirs de l’alcool, jouent avec la roue du destin, dansent l’amour et la luxure. Cette nouvelle production s’empare avec sensualité et émotion de ce phénomène musical pour montrer que la musique, le geste et la parole sont inséparables.Grand succès du XXème siècle joué dans le monde entier, ce spectacle original et plein de fougue ira à la rencontre du public pour une grande tournée européenne à partir de novembre 2025.Musical and choreographic event, Franceconcert presents Carmina Burana in 2025 and 2026, one of the most popular masterpieces of the 20th century.Based on a collection of lyric poems, Carmina Burana was composed by Carl Orff between 1935 and 1936. Presented for the first time in 1937 at the Opera of Frankfurt, this masterful work has captivated audiences ever since, leaving no one unmoved. The most known movement ” O Fortuna ” resumed in the end of the piece, is today world-famous.Interpreted with passion and power by choirs and soloists, these profane and Latin songs tell us a story of life and death, fate and above all, love. About 200 artists sing about the joy of the return of the spring and the pleasures of alcohol, play with the wheel of fate, dance love and lust. This new production seizes sensuality and emotion of this musical phenomenon to show that music, movement, and speech are inseparable.A major success of the 20th century played all over the world, this original and fervent piece will go for a big European tour from November 2025.

Tarif : 46.00 – 71.00 euros.

Début : 2025-12-10 à 20:00

ARENA FUTUROSCOPE AVENUE DU FUTUROSCOPE 86360 Chasseneuil Du Poitou 86