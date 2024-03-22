Are you interested in learning French? Fontanières, vendredi 22 mars 2024.

Come along to a free introductory session!

(all levels)

Hi I’m Lucie, a passionate teacher who loves sharing her culture. I’ll help you gain confidence, speak without fear and improve your pronunciation.

I speak French, English and Spanish. 0 0 EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-03-22 10:30:00

fin : 2024-03-22

Mairie

Fontanières 23110 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine goncalves_lu@hotmail.com

