Are you interested in learning French? Fontanières
Catégories d’Évènement:
Are you interested in learning French? Fontanières, vendredi 22 mars 2024.
Are you interested in learning French? Fontanières Creuse
Are you interested in learning french?
Come along to a free introductory session!
(all levels)
Hi I’m Lucie, a passionate teacher who loves sharing her culture. I’ll help you gain confidence, speak without fear and improve your pronunciation.
I speak French, English and Spanish. 0 0 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-22 10:30:00
fin : 2024-03-22
Mairie
Fontanières 23110 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine goncalves_lu@hotmail.com
L’événement Are you interested in learning French? Fontanières a été mis à jour le 2024-03-12 par Marche et Combraille en Aquitaine