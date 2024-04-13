Ardan / No Jazz Quartet / Délicieux Enfant L’intermediaire Marseille, samedi 13 avril 2024.

Ardan / No Jazz Quartet / Délicieux Enfant ♫♫♫ Samedi 13 avril, 21h00 L’intermediaire A partir de 5€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-13T21:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-14T01:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-13T21:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-14T01:00:00+02:00

Wombat et l’intermédiaire présentent

Ardan (post-punk / toulouse)

1 an après leur dernier passage sur la Plaine, le retour du groupe de la ville Rose !

La bande à Nono présente un super Post-Punk, géniaux sur scène et trop sympas dans la vie !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9caTvri1x8

No Jazz Quartet (Rock – Marseille)

All-star quartet avec des vrais morceaux d’Elektrolux, Holy Curse et Keith Richards Overdose à l’intérieur ! Date marseillaise, avec leur album sorti chez Closer Records, avant de sillonner les routes de l’hexagone !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxis0oXpDk0

Délicieux Enfant (clowntry – Marseille)

Version Quintet pour accompagner les morceaux du petit prince du Camas qui chantent la vie en travers de la gorge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcGU8OUXCDE

+ DJ Gigi et surprises (peut-être)

21h – 5 euros ou plus

_____________________________________________________________

