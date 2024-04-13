Ardan / No Jazz Quartet / Délicieux Enfant L’intermediaire Marseille

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Ardan / No Jazz Quartet / Délicieux Enfant ♫♫♫ Samedi 13 avril, 21h00 L’intermediaire A partir de 5€

Wombat et l’intermédiaire présentent
Ardan (post-punk / toulouse)
1 an après leur dernier passage sur la Plaine, le retour du groupe de la ville Rose !
La bande à Nono présente un super Post-Punk, géniaux sur scène et trop sympas dans la vie !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9caTvri1x8
No Jazz Quartet (Rock – Marseille)
All-star quartet avec des vrais morceaux d’Elektrolux, Holy Curse et Keith Richards Overdose à l’intérieur ! Date marseillaise, avec leur album sorti chez Closer Records, avant de sillonner les routes de l’hexagone !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxis0oXpDk0
Délicieux Enfant (clowntry – Marseille)
Version Quintet pour accompagner les morceaux du petit prince du Camas qui chantent la vie en travers de la gorge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcGU8OUXCDE
+ DJ Gigi et surprises (peut-être)
21h – 5 euros ou plus
L'intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9caTvri1x8 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « NO JAZZ QUARTET », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Extrait du 1er album « YOU’RE GONNA LEAVE THE BUILDING SOON » (Closer Records CL150- 2023) enregistru00e9 et mixu00e9 u00e0 Local 54 par Jearc. Mastering Philippe Gilard. Vidu00e9o ru00e9alisu00e9e par Marine Sahakian / Mira Films », « type »: « video », « title »: « NO JAZZ QUARTET – THERMODYNAMIC LOVE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Pxis0oXpDk0/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxis0oXpDk0 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLIeUA9JPzTGUhQUNkG0GWA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxis0oXpDk0 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « trwiebe », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « Robin Hood Oo De Lally », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bcGU8OUXCDE/hqdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcGU8OUXCDE », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoQEDkMO_BgXFhrHfFwFcMg », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcGU8OUXCDE »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

