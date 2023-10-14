Fête de l’automne et sa géante lumineuse Arcade 77 Vernier Catégorie d’Évènement: Vernier Fête de l’automne et sa géante lumineuse Arcade 77 Vernier, 14 octobre 2023, Vernier. Fête de l’automne et sa géante lumineuse Samedi 14 octobre, 15h00 Arcade 77 Durant toute la journée, des spectacles, des initiations de danse, des concerts, des ateliers seront proposés à l’Arcade des arts vivants ! À 18h, nous réveillerons la marionnette Géante Lumineuse pour sa première parade dans le quartier, et l’accompagnerons ensemble de lampions, lanternes et musique. Info

www.zanco.ch

arcade@zanco.ch

Avenue de Châtelaine 77, 1219 Châtelaine
Vernier 1220 Châtelaine
Genève

2023-10-14T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-14T20:00:00+02:00

Arcade 77
Avenue de Châtelaine 77, 1219 Châtelaine
Vernier

