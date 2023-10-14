Fête de l’automne et sa géante lumineuse Arcade 77 Vernier
Fête de l’automne et sa géante lumineuse Samedi 14 octobre, 15h00 Arcade 77
Durant toute la journée, des spectacles, des initiations de danse, des concerts, des ateliers seront proposés à l’Arcade des arts vivants !
À 18h, nous réveillerons la marionnette Géante Lumineuse pour sa première parade dans le quartier, et l’accompagnerons ensemble de lampions, lanternes et musique.
www.zanco.ch
arcade@zanco.ch
Instagram / Facebook
Arcade 77 Avenue de Châtelaine 77, 1219 Châtelaine Vernier 1220 Châtelaine Genève

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-14T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-14T20:00:00+02:00
