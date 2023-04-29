Défi sportif – Tour du Bassin d’Arcachon, 29 avril 2023, Arcachon.

Au profit des malades de la Fibrose Pulmonaire Idiopathique.

Faire le tour du Bassin en marchant sur 2 jours, soit 83km.

Ouvert à tous. Participation libre sous forme de dons.

Le lien pour faire un don via helloasso.com

www.helloasso.com.

2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-04-30 18:00:00. .

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For the benefit of the patients of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Walk around the Basin over 2 days, 83km.

Open to all. Free participation in the form of donations.

The link to make a donation via helloasso.com

www.helloasso.com

En beneficio de los enfermos de Fibrosis Pulmonar Idiopática.

Marcha alrededor de la cuenca durante 2 días, 83 km.

Abierta a todos. Participación gratuita en forma de donativos.

El enlace para hacer una donación a través de helloasso.com

www.helloasso.com

Zu Gunsten der Patienten mit Idiopathischer Lungenfibrose.

An zwei Tagen um das Becken wandern, d. h. 83 km.

Offen für alle. Freie Teilnahme in Form von Spenden.

Der Link zu einer Spende über helloasso.com

www.helloasso.com

