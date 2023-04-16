Thé Dansant Tir au Vol, 16 avril 2023, Arcachon.

Goûter et tombola, animé par l’orchestre Lucien Morin.

Au Tir au Vol. Payant, ouvert à tout public

(réservation pour les groupes).

Amicale du Personnel Municipal.

2023-04-16 à ; fin : 2023-04-16 18:30:00. .

Tir au Vol

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Snack and tombola, animated by the Lucien Morin orchestra.

At the Tir au Vol. Paying, open to all public

(reservation for groups).

Amicale du Personnel Municipal

Merienda y tómbola, animada por la orquesta de Lucien Morin.

En el Tir au Vol. De pago, abierto a todos los públicos

(reserva para grupos).

Amicale du Personnel Municipal

Goûter und Tombola, musikalisch umrahmt vom Orchester Lucien Morin.

Im Tir au Vol. Kostenpflichtig, für jedes Publikum zugänglich

(Reservierung für Gruppen).

Amicale du Personnel Municipal (Freundeskreis des städtischen Personals)

Mise à jour le 2023-03-29 par OT Arcachon