Week-end Gaming 22 Boulevard du Général Leclerc, 15 avril 2023, Arcachon.

SAMEDI 15 AVRIL • 9H-18H

Tournoi sur le jeu Super Smash Bros Ultimate : tournoi au niveau élevé. Lot à Gagner.

Inscription/Briefing : 9h-10h – Tournoi 10h/13h – 14h/18h

DIMANCHE 16 AVRIL • 9H-18H

Tournoi sur le jeu Fifa 23. Lancez-vous dans ce tournoi sans pitié. Lot à Gagner.

Inscription/Briefing : 9h-10h – Tournoi – 10h/13h – 14h/18h.

22 Boulevard du Général Leclerc MA.AT – Médiathèque/Ludothèque

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



SATURDAY APRIL 15 ? 9AM-6PM

Tournament on the game Super Smash Bros Ultimate: high level tournament. Prize to be won.

Registration/Briefing : 9h-10h – Tournament 10h/13h – 14h/18h

SUNDAY APRIL 16TH ? 9AM-6PM

Tournament on the game Fifa 23. Launch yourself in this tournament without pity. Prize to be won.

Registration/Briefing: 9am-10am – Tournament – 10am/13pm ? 2pm/6pm

SÁBADO 15 DE ABRIL ? 9H-18H

Torneo Super Smash Bros Ultimate: torneo de alto nivel. Premios a ganar.

Inscripción/Información: 9h-10h – Torneo 10h/13h – 14h/18h

DOMINGO 16 ABRIL ? 9H-18H

Torneo sobre el juego Fifa 23. Participe en este despiadado torneo. Podrás ganar premios.

Inscripción/Información: 9:00-10:00 – Torneo – 10:00-13:00 ? 14h-18h

SAMSTAG, 15. APRIL ? 9.00-18.00 UHR

Turnier zum Spiel Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Turnier auf hohem Niveau. Lot zu gewinnen.

Anmeldung/Briefing: 9.00-10.00 Uhr – Turnier 10.00/13.00 Uhr – 14.00/18.00 Uhr

SONNTAG, 16. APRIL ? 9-18 UHR

Turnier mit dem Spiel Fifa 23. Stürzen Sie sich in dieses gnadenlose Turnier. Lot zu gewinnen.

Anmeldung/Briefing: 9.00-10.00 Uhr – Turnier – 10.00/13.00 Uhr ? 14h/18h

