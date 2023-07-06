Marché du terroir et de l’artisanat Normand Arbre des la Liberté Bayeux, 6 juillet 2023, Bayeux.

Bayeux,Calvados

10e édition du marché du terroir et de l’artisanat normand

Une cinquantaine de producteurs et artisans locaux animent les pourtours de l’arbre de la Liberté avec leurs couleurs et senteurs locales.

Pain frais, bijoux, savons, textiles, cuirs, bonbons…

Concerts gratuits.

2023-07-06 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-06 22:30:00. .

Arbre des la Liberté

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



10th edition of the Normandy local produce and crafts market

Around fifty local producers and craftsmen bring the area around the Liberty Tree to life with their local colors and scents.

Fresh bread, jewelry, soaps, textiles, leathers, sweets…

Free concerts

10ª edición del mercado de productos locales y artesanos de Normandía

Una cincuentena de productores y artesanos locales animarán los alrededores del Árbol de la Libertad con sus colores y aromas locales.

Pan fresco, joyas, jabones, tejidos, cuero, dulces…

Conciertos gratuitos

10. Ausgabe des Marktes für regionale Produkte und Kunsthandwerk aus der Normandie

Rund fünfzig lokale Produzenten und Handwerker beleben die Umgebung des Freiheitsbaums mit ihren lokalen Farben und Düften.

Frisches Brot, Schmuck, Seifen, Textilien, Leder, Süßigkeiten…

Kostenlose Konzerte

Mise à jour le 2023-06-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité