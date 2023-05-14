Inauguration des parcours du « Layuzou » Place du village, 14 mai 2023, Araujuzon.

Première randonnée du Layuzou

Le comité des fêtes organise cette randonnée. 3 parcours au choix de 15, 12 et 6 kms.

Départ libre et à partir de 8h30.

Le Layuzou : circuit de 12 kilomètres labellisé par la FFR. Dénivelé 190 mètres. 80% chemins ruraux.

Inscription : 5 € (gratuit – 12 ans). Cadeau souvenir (100 premiers inscrits). Collation au départ et à mi-parcours. Possibilité de restauration sur place au retour (plateau repas 12 €). Jeu de piste au long du parcours..

Place du village

Araujuzon 64190 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



First Layuzou hike

The festival committee is organising this walk. 3 routes to choose from: 15, 12 and 6 kms. Departure at 9 a.m.

The Layuzou: 12 km circuit labelled by the FFR. Difference in height 190 metres. 80% rural roads.

Participation 7 € (free – 12 years old). Souvenir gift (first 100 registered). Snack at the start and halfway. Possibility to eat on the spot on the way back (meal tray 12 €). Treasure hunt along the route.

Primera caminata Layuzou

La comisión de fiestas organiza esta caminata. 3 recorridos a elegir: 15, 12 y 6 kms. Salida a las 9 h.

El Layuzou: circuito de 12 km señalizado por el FFR. Desnivel 190 metros. 80% caminos rurales.

Participación 7 € (gratis – 12 años). Obsequio de recuerdo (100 primeros inscritos). Refrigerio en la salida y a mitad de recorrido. Posibilidad de comer in situ a la vuelta (bandeja de comida 12 €). Búsqueda del tesoro a lo largo de la ruta.

Erste Layuzou-Wanderung

Das Festkomitee organisiert diese Wanderung. es stehen 3 Strecken von 15, 12 und 6 km zur Auswahl.

Start frei und ab 8:30 Uhr.

Le Layuzou: 12 km lange Strecke mit dem FFR-Label. Höhenunterschied 190 m. 80 % ländliche Wege.

Einschreibung: 5 ? (kostenlos ? 12 Jahre). Erinnerungsgeschenk (die ersten 100 angemeldeten Teilnehmer). Imbiss am Start und auf halber Strecke. Verpflegungsmöglichkeit vor Ort bei der Rückkehr (Essensplatte 12 ?). Schnitzeljagd entlang der Strecke.

