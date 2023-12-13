Noël à l’Aquacité Aquacité Fagnières, 13 décembre 2023, Fagnières.

Fagnières,Marne

Venez passer un moment de convivialité.

Le Père-Noël sera présent. Des gaufres, des barbes à papa, des glaces seront également au menu. Venez participer et gagner des lots en participant aux jeux aquatiques. Un après-midi festif vous attend !.

2023-12-13 fin : 2023-12-13 18:30:00. .

Aquacité Rue d’Argensol

Fagnières 51510 Marne Grand Est



Come and spend a moment of conviviality

Santa Claus will be present. Waffles, cotton candy, ice cream will also be on the menu. Come and participate and win prizes by participating in the water games. A festive afternoon awaits you!

Venga a pasar un rato agradable

Papá Noel estará presente. También habrá gofres, algodón de azúcar y helados. Ven a participar y gana premios participando en los juegos acuáticos. ¡Le espera una tarde de fiesta!

Kommen Sie und verbringen Sie einen geselligen Moment

Der Weihnachtsmann wird anwesend sein. Waffeln, Zuckerwatte und Eis stehen ebenfalls auf der Speisekarte. Machen Sie mit und gewinnen Sie Preise, indem Sie an den Wasserspielen teilnehmen. Ein festlicher Nachmittag erwartet Sie!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne