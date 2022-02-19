Après-midi récréatif à Fortan Fortan, 19 février 2022, Fortan.

Après-midi récréatif à Fortan Fortan
2022-02-19 14:30:00 – 2022-02-19
Fortan Loir-et-Cher Fortan

  Après-midi récréatif à Fortan. Nous disposons de quelques jeux de société mais n’hésitez pas à apporter les vôtres. Un goûter sera offert aux participants.

Ouvert à tous : enfants, adolescents, adultes.

+33 2 54 72 00 97

Après-midi récréatif à Fortan. Nous disposons de quelques jeux de société mais n’hésitez pas à apporter les vôtres. Un goûter sera offert aux participants.

Pixabay
Fortan
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-11 par OT de Vendome – Territoires Vendomois