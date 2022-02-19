Après-midi récréatif à Fortan Fortan Fortan Catégories d’évènement: Fortan

Fortan Loir-et-Cher Fortan Après-midi récréatif à Fortan. Nous disposons de quelques jeux de société mais n’hésitez pas à apporter les vôtres. Un goûter sera offert aux participants. Ouvert à tous : enfants, adolescents, adultes. +33 2 54 72 00 97 Après-midi récréatif à Fortan. Nous disposons de quelques jeux de société mais n’hésitez pas à apporter les vôtres. Un goûter sera offert aux participants. Pixabay

