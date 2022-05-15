APRÈS-MIDI DANSANT AVEC ISABELLE DEBARRE, 15 mai 2022, .

APRÈS-MIDI DANSANT AVEC ISABELLE DEBARRE
2022-05-15 – 2022-05-15

  Le Canotier vous accueille pour ce thé dansant, animé par Isabelle Debarre avec une consommation et un goûter offerts.

Ouverture des portes à 13h30. Début de l’après-midi dansant : 14h30.

Tarif d’entrée : 12 €

Information et réservation : 02 52 800 075.

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-22 par