APRÈS-MIDI DANSANT AVEC ISABELLE DEBARRE
2022-05-15 – 2022-05-15
Le Canotier vous accueille pour ce thé dansant, animé par Isabelle Debarre avec une consommation et un goûter offerts.
Ouverture des portes à 13h30. Début de l’après-midi dansant : 14h30.
Tarif d’entrée : 12 €
Information et réservation : 02 52 800 075.
