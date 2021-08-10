APEROS CONCERTS – MARDI 10 AOÛT – 19H – 2021 Bédarieux Bédarieux
Bédarieux Hérault
APEROS CONCERTS – 2021
Le Mardi 10 Août 2021, de 19h à 21h sur la place Roger Abbal à Bédarieux.
Apéro concert animé par le groupe Tres Amigos (Chansons Latines).
