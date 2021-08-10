Bédarieux Bédarieux Bédarieux, Hérault APEROS CONCERTS – MARDI 10 AOÛT – 19H – 2021 Bédarieux Bédarieux Catégories d’évènement: Bédarieux

Le Mardi 10 Août 2021, de 19h à 21h sur la place Roger Abbal à Bédarieux.

Apéro concert animé par le groupe Tres Amigos (Chansons Latines). APEROS CONCERTS – 2021

