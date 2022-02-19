Apéro Mix au Réservoir Bières à Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin
2022-02-19 – 2022-02-19
Saint-Quentin Aisne
Un Apéro Mix, Back to the bamboche, est organisé au Réservoir Bières le vendredi 19 février à partir de 18h
Venez guincher au rythme enivrant de Dj GLANTON !
+33 3 23 62 71 76
Réservoir Bières
Saint-Quentin
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-14 par