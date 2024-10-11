Apéro littéraire La Chapelle-Taillefert
Apéro littéraire La Chapelle-Taillefert, vendredi 25 octobre 2024.
Apéro littéraire
6 rue Pont Perdrix La Chapelle-Taillefert Creuse
Apéro littéraire en partenariat avec la Bibliothèque Multimédia du Grand Guéret. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-10-25 18:30:00
fin : 2024-10-25
6 rue Pont Perdrix
La Chapelle-Taillefert 23000 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine biblio.lachapelletaillefert@agglo-grandgueret.fr
L’événement Apéro littéraire La Chapelle-Taillefert a été mis à jour le 2024-10-07 par Creuse Tourisme