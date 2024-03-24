Apero-Concert suivi d’une ‘tite bouffe Café associatif de Goasven Logonna-Daoulas, dimanche 24 mars 2024.

Apero-Concert suivi d’une ‘tite bouffe TupaTupa Apéro Punx Dimanche 24 mars, 18h00 Café associatif de Goasven

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-24T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-24T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-24T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-24T23:00:00+01:00

—DIMANCHE 24 MARS —

Apero-Concert suivi d’une ‘tite bouffe

EX-DOM ★★ UftaUfta HcPunk ★ Bremen (Colombie/Allemagne)

Son: ex-dom.bandcamp.com

Vidéo live: youtube.com/watch?v=36rlNqErNJI

ROUGE SANG ★★ Punk Grisonnant ★ Brest

▶▶ 1er concert ◀◀ (ex-ThrashingtonDC, HurlyBurly, Warkorpse)

Ouverture 18h30 – Début concert 19h30

FIN des concerts vers 20h30, suivi du repas

Entrée & Repas Prix Libre

Au Café Goasven – LOGONNA-DAOULAS (15km de Brest)

