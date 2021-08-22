Meillant Meillant Cher, Meillant Apéro-concert Rabazio Meillant Meillant Catégories d’évènement: Cher

Meillant

Apéro-concert Rabazio Meillant, 22 août 2021, Meillant. Apéro-concert Rabazio 2021-08-22 12:00:00 12:00:00 – 2021-08-22

Meillant Cher Meillant Apéro-concert sur réservation avec Hugues Piochaud alias RaBaZio dans la cour du salon de thé La cour des thés. Tapas berrichons, café gourmand. Pass sanitaire demandé. +33 2 48 61 29 34 Apéro-concert sur réservation avec Hugues Piochaud alias RaBaZio dans la cour du salon de thé La cour des thés. Tapas berrichons, café gourmand. Pass sanitaire demandé. RaBaZio dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-12 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Cher, Meillant Autres Lieu Meillant Adresse Ville Meillant lieuville 46.78231#2.50472