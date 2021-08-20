Apéro-concert Louzy Louzy
Apéro-concert Louzy, 20 août 2021, Louzy.
Apéro-concert 2021-08-20 – 2021-08-20 O’bar à thym 4 Rue de la Mairie
Louzy 79100
EUR 10 O’Bar à Thym organise une soirée Apéro/Concert. Au programme : concert gratuit de Pascal Pintaud & Anthony Chandouineau. Vous pourrez également déguster une planche apéro (charcuterie & fromage) pour 10€ en réservant au 09.75.60.64.10 ou par mail obarathym@outlook.fr.
Sur place vous trouverez une buvette et évidemment une bonne ambiance !
Ambiance festive garantie à l’occasion de cet apéro-concert ! Au programme une planche apéro et côté animation, place au groupe l’entre nous.
+33 9 75 60 64 10
O’Bar à Thym organise une soirée Apéro/Concert. Au programme : concert gratuit de Pascal Pintaud & Anthony Chandouineau. Vous pourrez également déguster une planche apéro (charcuterie & fromage) pour 10€ en réservant au 09.75.60.64.10 ou par mail obarathym@outlook.fr.
Sur place vous trouverez une buvette et évidemment une bonne ambiance !
O bar a thym Louzy
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-14 par