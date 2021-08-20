Louzy Louzy 79100, Louzy Apéro-concert Louzy Louzy Catégories d’évènement: 79100

Apéro-concert Louzy, 20 août 2021, Louzy. Apéro-concert 2021-08-20 – 2021-08-20 O’bar à thym 4 Rue de la Mairie

Louzy 79100 EUR 10 O’Bar à Thym organise une soirée Apéro/Concert. Au programme : concert gratuit de Pascal Pintaud & Anthony Chandouineau. Vous pourrez également déguster une planche apéro (charcuterie & fromage) pour 10€ en réservant au 09.75.60.64.10 ou par mail obarathym@outlook.fr.

