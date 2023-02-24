APERO CONCERT La Maison Hirondelle Montréal Montréal
APERO CONCERT
2023-02-24 – 2023-02-24
Au coeur de nous, Pauline Roth. Chanson française, folk, guitare, piano.
Restauration à base de produits locaux et de saison !
contact@la-maison-hirondelle.com +33 9 51 33 63 19 http://la-maison-hirondelle.com/
