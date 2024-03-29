Apéro/concert Guitare/voix Le Cocooning Clohars-Carnoët
Apéro/concert Guitare/voix Le Cocooning Clohars-Carnoët, vendredi 29 mars 2024.
Apéro/concert Guitare/voix Le Cocooning Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Artiste folk, Voix chaleureuse et plume delicate, Morgane G vous invite dans son univers influencé par la musique des années 70. .
Début : 2024-03-29 19:00:00
fin : 2024-03-29 21:00:00
Le Cocooning 6 Avenue Rosa Parks
Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne catherinecorlay@orange.fr
