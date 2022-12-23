Apéro Concert d’Azénor et Alan Penmarch Penmarch Catégories d’évènement: Finistère

Penmarc'h

Apéro Concert d’Azénor et Alan Penmarch, 23 décembre 2022, Penmarch . Apéro Concert d’Azénor et Alan 396 rue Lucien Le Lay Bar chez Cathy Penmarch Finistère Bar chez Cathy 396 rue Lucien Le Lay

2022-12-23 19:30:00 – 2022-12-23

Bar chez Cathy 396 rue Lucien Le Lay

Penmarch

Finistère Alan, guitariste interprète et compositeur, Rock’n Roll et country folk.

Azénor, une jeune guitariste et chanteuse.

Réservation obligatoire. Libre participation. +33 2 98 58 62 31 Bar chez Cathy 396 rue Lucien Le Lay Penmarch

dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-15 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Finistère, Penmarc'h Autres Lieu Penmarch Adresse Penmarch Finistère Bar chez Cathy 396 rue Lucien Le Lay Ville Penmarch lieuville Bar chez Cathy 396 rue Lucien Le Lay Penmarch Departement Finistère

Penmarch Penmarch Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/penmarch/

Apéro Concert d’Azénor et Alan Penmarch 2022-12-23 was last modified: by Apéro Concert d’Azénor et Alan Penmarch Penmarch 23 décembre 2022 396 rue Lucien Le Lay Bar Chez Cathy Penmarch Finistère finistère Penmarch

Penmarch Finistère