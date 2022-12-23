Apéro Concert d’Azénor et Alan Penmarch Penmarch
2022-12-23 19:30:00 – 2022-12-23
Alan, guitariste interprète et compositeur, Rock’n Roll et country folk.
Azénor, une jeune guitariste et chanteuse.
Réservation obligatoire. Libre participation.
+33 2 98 58 62 31
