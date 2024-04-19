Apéro/Concert Le cocooning Clohars-Carnoët
Catégories d’Évènement:
Apéro/Concert Le cocooning Clohars-Carnoët, vendredi 19 avril 2024.
Apéro/Concert Le cocooning Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Prochain Apéro concert au Cocooning
1er set ambiance lounge/jazz
2ème set variété française et pop anglaise
Chanteuse professionnelle, Delphine Elbe a travaillé en collaboration comme choriste auprès d’artistes de la scène française. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-19 19:00:00
fin : 2024-04-19 21:00:00
Le cocooning 6 Avenue Rosa Parks
Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne catherinecorlay@orange.fr
L’événement Apéro/Concert Clohars-Carnoët a été mis à jour le 2024-04-05 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS