RANDONNÉE AVEC LES BÊRETS RANDONNEURS 926 rue de Saint-Dié, 23 mai 2023, Anould.

RDV à 8h devant la Poste à Anould.

Circuit : Breitenau – Rocher du Coucou – Château du Frankenbourg et retour.

Distance 15 km – D 655 m – Durée 6H00 – Difficulté difficile.

Repas tiré du sac.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-05-23 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-23 18:00:00. 5 EUR.

926 rue de Saint-Dié Poste

Anould 88650 Vosges Grand Est



RDV at 8 am in front of the Post Office in Anould.

Circuit : Breitenau ? Rocher du Coucou ? Château du Frankenbourg and back.

Distance 15 km ? D 655 m ? Duration 6H00 ? Difficulty difficult.

Lunch from the bag.

RDV a las 8h frente a la Oficina de Correos de Anould.

Circuito : Breitenau ? Rocher du Coucou ? Château du Frankenbourg y vuelta.

Distancia 15 km ? D 655 m ? Duración 6H00 ? Dificultad difícil.

Almuerzo para llevar.

RDV um 8 Uhr vor der Post in Anould.

Rundfahrt : Breitenau ? Rocher du Coucou ? Château du Frankenbourg und zurück.

Entfernung 15 km ? D 655 m ? Dauer 6H00 ? Schwierigkeitsgrad schwierig.

Mahlzeit aus dem Rucksack.

