RANDONNÉE AVEC LES BÊRETS RANDONNEURS 926 rue de Saint-Dié, 23 mai 2023, Anould.
RDV à 8h devant la Poste à Anould.
Circuit : Breitenau – Rocher du Coucou – Château du Frankenbourg et retour.
Distance 15 km – D 655 m – Durée 6H00 – Difficulté difficile.
Repas tiré du sac.. Tout public
Mardi 2023-05-23 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-23 18:00:00. 5 EUR.
926 rue de Saint-Dié Poste
Anould 88650 Vosges Grand Est
RDV at 8 am in front of the Post Office in Anould.
Circuit : Breitenau ? Rocher du Coucou ? Château du Frankenbourg and back.
Distance 15 km ? D 655 m ? Duration 6H00 ? Difficulty difficult.
Lunch from the bag.
RDV a las 8h frente a la Oficina de Correos de Anould.
Circuito : Breitenau ? Rocher du Coucou ? Château du Frankenbourg y vuelta.
Distancia 15 km ? D 655 m ? Duración 6H00 ? Dificultad difícil.
Almuerzo para llevar.
RDV um 8 Uhr vor der Post in Anould.
Rundfahrt : Breitenau ? Rocher du Coucou ? Château du Frankenbourg und zurück.
Entfernung 15 km ? D 655 m ? Dauer 6H00 ? Schwierigkeitsgrad schwierig.
Mahlzeit aus dem Rucksack.
