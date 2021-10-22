Another Kind of Magic : A vocal tribute to Queen Beaufort Beaufort
Another Kind of Magic : A vocal tribute to Queen Beaufort, 22 octobre 2021, Beaufort.
Another Kind of Magic : A vocal tribute to Queen 2021-10-22 – 2021-10-22 Salle de la Chaudanne Arêches
Beaufort 73270 Beaufort
EUR
Le spectacle entièrement a cappellla Another Kind of Magic retrace l’histoire du mythique groupe de rock Queen.
info@areches-beaufort.com +33 4 79 38 37 57 http://www.areches-beaufort.com/
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-13 par Office de Tourisme d’Arêches-Beaufort