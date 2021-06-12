ANNULE – Festival Uzès Danse – Carte blanche – Ghida Hachicho Uzès, 12 juin 2021-12 juin 2021, Uzès.
ANNULE – Festival Uzès Danse – Carte blanche – Ghida Hachicho 2021-06-12 18:00:00 18:00:00 – 2021-06-12 18:25:00 18:25:00 Parc du Duché Avenue Maxime Pascal
Uzès Gard
EUR 10 10
SPECTACLE ANNULE.
Carte blanche à l’artiste associée du Festival Uzès Danse, Danya Hammoud. L’occasion pour elle d’imaginer quatre rendez-vous, de nous inviter à quatre rencontres – au féminin pluriel – entre corps/mouvements et mots/paroles…
http://www.lamaison-cdcn.fr/
