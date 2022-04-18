ANNONCE DE COURSE RÉGIONALE CHAMPIONNAT DE BOURGOGNE FRANCHE COMTÉ DE COURSE D’ORIENTATION place Jean Sallonier – 58120 Chateau-Chinon Château-Chinon (Ville) Catégories d’évènement: Château-Chinon (Ville)

du lundi 18 avril au samedi 14 mai

du lundi 18 avril au samedi 14 mai à place Jean Sallonier – 58120 Chateau-Chinon

[_**Voir l’invitation au sprint régional sur le site fédéral**_](https://www.ffcorientation.fr/media/invitations/Annonce_de_course-sprint14mai2022_OpeHTcu.pdf) **Inscription obligatoire – Date limite d’inscription: vendredi 6 mai 2022** * Non licenciés FFCO: +3€ (pass’Orintation) * LICENCIÉS FFCO: -18 ans 6€; 18 ans et plus 7€ * Location de puce: possible sur place, chèque de caution de 30€ **/!\ Pour être chronométré vous devez obligatoirement présenter un certificat médical datant de moins d’un an à la date d’inscription à la compétition et permettant d’établir l’absence de contre-indication à la pratique du sport ou de la course d’orientation, en compétition.** [**Certificat médical par ici.**](https://www.ffcorientation.fr/media/cms_page_media/74/certificat_medical_aq0nUkF.pdf) Sprint en centre ville place Jean Sallonier – 58120 Chateau-Chinon 58120 chateau-chinon Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre

