ANIMATIONS DE NOËL DE LA FLOCELLIÈRE
Place du Commerce Sèvremont Vende
2022-12-18 09:00:00 – 2022-12-18 12:30:00
Animations sur le marché hebdomadaire de La Flocellière.
Bar à huîtres, père Noël, tours de calèche gratuits, animation musicale…
Animations de Noël proposées par la mairie, le CESAC et l’APE Le Public
