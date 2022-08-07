Animations à La Mongie : Game Truck estival Bagnères-de-Bigorre Bagnères-de-Bigorre
2022-08-07 14:30:00 14:30:00 – 2022-08-07 21:30:00 21:30:00
Gratuit
Animation autour de jeux d’ambiance, de réflexion et d’art créatif s’installe dans l’après-midi de 14h30 à 21h30.
Ambiance garantie avec animateurs, et distribution de goodies…
