ANIMATION TOURNÉE BREDZEL DE PASQUIER Palavas-les-Flots, 29 juillet 2021-29 juillet 2021, Palavas-les-Flots.

ANIMATION TOURNÉE BREDZEL DE PASQUIER 2021-07-29 – 2021-07-29
Palavas-les-Flots Hérault Palavas-les-Flots

  18h-21h

Animation tournée bredzel de Pasquier

Stands d’animations, de dégustations et distribution promotionnelle

Guinguette, rive gauche

18h-21h

Animation tournée bredzel de Pasquier

Stands d’animations, de dégustations et distribution promotionnelle

Guinguette, rive gauche

+33 4 67 07 73 34

18h-21h

Animation tournée bredzel de Pasquier

Stands d’animations, de dégustations et distribution promotionnelle

Guinguette, rive gauche

dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-14 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS