Animation numérique "Foldiny" La Ferté-Vidame, 13 avril 2022
2022-04-13 14:00:00 – 2022-04-13 16:00:00
EUR Venez créer votre paper toy avec l’atelier d’animation numérique ” Foldify”. Sur inscription dès l’âge de 8 ans. Places limitées
mediatheque.ferte@foretsduperche.fr +33 2 37 37 64 17 http://www.lesforetsduperche.fr/culture-et-tourisme/mediatheque-de-la-ferte/
médiathèque
