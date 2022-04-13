Animation numérique “Foldiny” La Ferté-Vidame La Ferté-Vidame Catégories d’évènement: Eure-et-Loir

2022-04-13 14:00:00 – 2022-04-13 16:00:00

Venez créer votre paper toy avec l'atelier d'animation numérique " Foldify". Sur inscription dès l'âge de 8 ans. Places limitées

mediatheque.ferte@foretsduperche.fr +33 2 37 37 64 17 http://www.lesforetsduperche.fr/culture-et-tourisme/mediatheque-de-la-ferte/

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-18 par OTs du Perche

