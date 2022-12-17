Animation Noël Loché-sur-Indrois, 17 décembre 2022, Loché-sur-Indrois.

Animation Noël
Loché-sur-Indrois Indre-et-Loire  
2022-12-17 14:30:00 – 2022-12-17 17:00:00

  Animations sur le thème de Noël : contact et soins aux animaux, jeu d’énigmes thème Noël, activité manuelle…
Goûter offert aux enfants.

lafermedarcania@orange.fr +33 6 08 91 49 06 http://lafermedarcania.fr/

 

