Freistroff Château Saint-Sixte Freistroff, Moselle Animation : «Le Domaine Irresixtible» Château Saint-Sixte Freistroff Catégories d’évènement: Freistroff

Moselle

Animation : «Le Domaine Irresixtible» Château Saint-Sixte, 18 septembre 2021, Freistroff. Animation : «Le Domaine Irresixtible»

du samedi 18 septembre au dimanche 19 septembre à Château Saint-Sixte 10€.

Venez passer en famille une journée ludique sur un domaine qui mélange histoire, amusement et détente. Château Saint-Sixte Rue du Château, 57320 Freistroff Freistroff Moselle

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-18T10:00:00 2021-09-18T18:00:00;2021-09-19T10:00:00 2021-09-19T18:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Freistroff, Moselle Autres Lieu Château Saint-Sixte Adresse Rue du Château, 57320 Freistroff Ville Freistroff lieuville Château Saint-Sixte Freistroff