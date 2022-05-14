Animation jeune public Musée du Hiéron, 14 mai 2022 20:00, Paray-le-Monial.

Nuit des musées Animation jeune public Musée du Hiéron Samedi 14 mai, 20h00 Entrée libre

Atelier pour tous les enfants

Le temps d’une soirée, le musée propose un atelier exclusif en libre accès pour tous les enfants, petits et grands !

Le musée du Hiéron, l’un des rares musées en France construit dès l’origine pour remplir cette fonction, est classé musée de France. Il cache derrière une façade monumentale d’aspect classique, une étonnante architecture métallique influencée par Gustave Eiffel. Conçu par l’architecte parisien Noël Bion, il fut construit de 1890 à 1893 et entièrement réhabilité en 2005 par Catherine Frenak et Béatrice Jullien. Il renferme des œuvres du IVème siècle à nos jours, notamment, un Trésor National, la Via Vitae de Joseph Chaumet et un tympan roman du XIIème siècle.

Free entry Saturday 14 May, 20:00

The museum of Hiéron, one of the rare museums in France builds from the start to fill(perform) this function(office), is listed(classified) museum of France. It hides behind a monumental facade of classic aspect, an amazing metallic architecture influenced by Gustave Eiffel. Having conceived(designed) Christmas Bion by the Parisian architect, he(it) was built from 1890 till 1893 and entirely rehabilitated in 2005 by Catherine Frenak and Beatrice Jullien. He(It) contains works from the IVth century to our days, in particular, a National Treasury, Via Vitae de Joseph Chaumet and a Romanic tympanum of the XIIth century. hearing impairment

El tiempo de una noche, el museo ofrece un taller exclusivo de libre acceso para todos los niños, grandes y pequeños!

Entrada libre Sábado 14 mayo, 20:00

13 rue de la Paix 71600 Paray-le-Monial 71600 Paray-le-Monial Bourgogne-Franche-Comté