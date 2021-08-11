ANIMATION FORGE Montmirail Montmirail
ANIMATION FORGE Montmirail, 11 août 2021, Montmirail.
ANIMATION FORGE 2021-08-11 14:00:00 – 2021-08-11 18:00:00 Château de Montmirail – 2 Place du Château
Montmirail Sarthe Montmirail
Des démonstrations de forge par le taillandier d’armes Pascal Turpin, créateur du couteau « Le Montmirail », de 14h à 18h.
Réservation obligatoire. Tarif : 5€/personne
+33 2 43 93 72 71 http://www.chateaudemontmirail.com/
Des démonstrations de forge par le taillandier d’armes Pascal Turpin, créateur du couteau « Le Montmirail », de 14h à 18h.
Réservation obligatoire. Tarif : 5€/personne
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-05 par