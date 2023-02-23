Animation fléchettes Plougasnou Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère

Finistere Découvrir, jouer, se perfectionner aux fléchettes ! Venez passer un bon moment avec l’association Projets, Echanges et développement.

Ouvert à tous. animation@projet-echanges-developpement.net +33 6 38 02 02 70 http://projets-echanges-developpement.net/site/animation-locale/ Plougasnou

