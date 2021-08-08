Saint-Pierre-en-Val Saint-Pierre-en-Val Saint-Pierre-en-Val, Seine-Maritime [ANIMATION CONFIRMEE] – Exposition photographique Phorestimalia Saint-Pierre-en-Val Saint-Pierre-en-Val Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Pierre-en-Val

Seine-Maritime

[ANIMATION CONFIRMEE] – Exposition photographique Phorestimalia 2021-07-31 – 2021-08-08 Salle polyvalente Rue de l'Égalité

Saint-Pierre-en-Val Seine-Maritime Saint-Pierre-en-Val Exposition photographique, organisée par Claude Pichard. Samedi 31 juillet : de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 18h.

Saint-Pierre-en-Val Adresse Salle polyvalente Rue de l'Égalité Ville Saint-Pierre-en-Val