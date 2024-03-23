Animation autour du jardin | AILAN rues Berthe et Jules Noblet Châteauneuf-sur-Charente
Catégories d’Évènement:
Animation autour du jardin | AILAN rues Berthe et Jules Noblet Châteauneuf-sur-Charente, samedi 23 mars 2024.
Animation autour du jardin | AILAN rues Berthe et Jules Noblet Châteauneuf-sur-Charente Charente
L’Association AILAN sera « hors les murs » et tiendra un stand au marché de Châteauneuf-sur-Charente pour une animation autour du jardin.
.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-23 09:00:00
fin : 2024-03-23 12:30:00
rues Berthe et Jules Noblet Le Marché de plein vent
Châteauneuf-sur-Charente 16120 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
L’événement Animation autour du jardin | AILAN Châteauneuf-sur-Charente a été mis à jour le 2024-02-28 par Destination Cognac