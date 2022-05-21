ANIMATION AU PROFIT DU TELETHON La Chapelle-du-Bois La Chapelle-du-Bois Catégories d’évènement: La Chapelle-du-Bois

Sarthe

ANIMATION AU PROFIT DU TELETHON La Chapelle-du-Bois, 21 mai 2022, La Chapelle-du-Bois. ANIMATION AU PROFIT DU TELETHON La Chapelle-du-Bois

2022-05-21 – 2022-05-21

La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe La Chapelle-du-Bois Baptêmes de voitures de collections, de motos, et de tracteurs. Vente de crêpes. Au profit du Téléthon. +33 6 83 49 01 30 Baptêmes de voitures de collections, de motos, et de tracteurs. Vente de crêpes. Au profit du Téléthon. La Chapelle-du-Bois

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-25 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: La Chapelle-du-Bois, Sarthe Autres Lieu La Chapelle-du-Bois Adresse Ville La Chapelle-du-Bois lieuville La Chapelle-du-Bois Departement Sarthe

La Chapelle-du-Bois La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la-chapelle-du-bois/

ANIMATION AU PROFIT DU TELETHON La Chapelle-du-Bois 2022-05-21 was last modified: by ANIMATION AU PROFIT DU TELETHON La Chapelle-du-Bois La Chapelle-du-Bois 21 mai 2022 La Chapelle-du-Bois sarthe

La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe