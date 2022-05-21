ANIMATION AU PROFIT DU TELETHON La Chapelle-du-Bois La Chapelle-du-Bois
ANIMATION AU PROFIT DU TELETHON La Chapelle-du-Bois, 21 mai 2022, La Chapelle-du-Bois.
ANIMATION AU PROFIT DU TELETHON La Chapelle-du-Bois
2022-05-21 – 2022-05-21
La Chapelle-du-Bois Sarthe La Chapelle-du-Bois
Baptêmes de voitures de collections, de motos, et de tracteurs. Vente de crêpes. Au profit du Téléthon.
+33 6 83 49 01 30
