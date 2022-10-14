Animation au marché : Du haut des étoiles La Mothe-Saint-Héray La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Animation au marché : Du haut des étoiles
Place Clèmenceau La Mothe-Saint-Héray Deux-Svres
2022-10-14 18:30:00 – 2022-10-14
La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Deux-Svres
EUR Animation au marché
Du haut des étoiles
Vendredi 14 octobre à 18h30 place Clémenceau à La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Guitare et chant dans la langue de Shakespeare
Un doux répertoire pop, jazzy et blues
Accès libre et gratuit
Renseignements 05 49 05 01 41
