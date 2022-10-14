Animation au marché : Du haut des étoiles La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 14 octobre 2022, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

Animation au marché : Du haut des étoiles
Place Clèmenceau La Mothe-Saint-Héray Deux-Svres  
2022-10-14 18:30:00 – 2022-10-14

La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Deux-Svres

EUR   Animation au marché

Du haut des étoiles

Vendredi 14 octobre à 18h30 place Clémenceau à La Mothe-Saint-Héray

Guitare et chant dans la langue de Shakespeare
Un doux répertoire pop, jazzy et blues

Accès libre et gratuit

Renseignements 05 49 05 01 41

+33 5 49 05 01 41

 

La Mothe-Saint-Héray
