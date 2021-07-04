Animation au 18 bar à vin Luneray Luneray
Animation au 18 bar à vin Luneray, 4 juillet 2021-4 juillet 2021, Luneray.
Animation au 18 bar à vin 2021-07-04 10:00:00 – 2021-07-04 12:00:00 Le 18 bar à vin 18 Place René Coty
Luneray Seine-Maritime Luneray
La vache à roulette fait son show au 18, rendez-vous dès 10h ! Profitez en pour faire deux trois courses au marché !
+33 2 35 85 18 18
