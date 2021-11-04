Animation AquaBike Gâtinéo Parthenay, 4 novembre 2021, Parthenay.

Animation AquaBike Gâtinéo Gatinéo Boulevard Georges Clemenceau Parthenay
2021-11-04 20:00:00 – 2021-11-04 Gatinéo Boulevard Georges Clemenceau
Parthenay 79200

EUR 9.5   Animation AquaBike à Gâtinéo.
Sur inscription : GatinéO : 05 49 71 08 90

Animation AquaBike à Gâtinéo.
Sur inscription : GatinéO : 05 49 71 08 90

+33 5 49 71 08 90

Animation AquaBike à Gâtinéo.
Sur inscription : GatinéO : 05 49 71 08 90

Gatinéo
Gatinéo Boulevard Georges Clemenceau Parthenay
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-30 par