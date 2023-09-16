JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE – ATELIER AQUARELLE Aniane, 16 septembre 2023, Aniane.

Aniane,Hérault

Que vous soyez débutant ou habitué des coups de pinceaux, seul ou en famille, venez découvrir l’ancienne abbaye d’Aniane à travers un atelier d’aquarelle qui allie patrimoine et pratique artistique.

Vous appréhenderez l’histoire du lieu pour ensuite la traduire en peinture selon votre inspiration..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . .

Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie



Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced painter, alone or with your family, come and discover the ancient abbey of Aniane through a watercolor workshop that combines heritage and artistic practice.

You’ll learn about the history of the site, and then translate it into paint according to your inspiration.

Tanto si es un principiante como un pintor experimentado, solo o en familia, venga a descubrir la antigua abadía de Aniane a través de un taller de acuarela que combina patrimonio y práctica artística.

Conocerá la historia del lugar y luego la plasmará en pintura según su inspiración.

Ob Sie Anfänger oder erfahrener Pinselschwinger sind, allein oder mit der Familie, entdecken Sie die ehemalige Abtei von Aniane in einem Aquarell-Workshop, der das Kulturerbe mit künstlerischer Praxis verbindet.

Sie werden die Geschichte des Ortes verstehen, um sie dann nach Ihrer Inspiration in Malerei umzusetzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT