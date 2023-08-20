WILLIAM’S SLAM – COMPAGNIE THÉÂTRE EN SCÈNE Aniane, 20 août 2023, Aniane.

Aniane,Hérault

AGATHE, JEUNE FILLE FAN DE SLAM. DESDEMONE, PROFESSEURE DE THEÂTRE

Agathe slame. Pour elle, les mots, c’est cadeau !

Elle a découvert la puissance du théâtre quand elle était petite : elle qui était plutôt du genre invisible s’est retrouvée sur scène devant d’autres enfants et leurs parents. Et pour la première fois, elle a eu l’impression d’exister..

2023-08-20 à ; fin : 2023-08-20 . EUR.

Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie



AGATHE, YOUNG SLAM FAN. DESDEMONE, DRAMA TEACHER

Agathe slams. For her, words are a gift!

She discovered the power of theater when she was a child: she was more the invisible type, but then she found herself on stage in front of other children and their parents. And for the first time, she felt like she actually existed.

AGATHE, UNA JOVEN AFICIONADA A LA POESÍA SLAM. DESDEMONE, PROFESORA DE TEATRO

Agathe hace slam. Para ella, las palabras son un don

Descubrió el poder del teatro cuando era niña: ella era más del tipo invisible, pero entonces se encontró en el escenario delante de otros niños y sus padres. Y, por primera vez, sintió que realmente existía.

AGATHE, EIN JUNGES MÄDCHEN, DAS EIN FAN VON POETRY SLAMS IST. DESDEMONE, THEATERLEHRERIN

Agathe ist eine Slammerin. Für sie sind Worte ein Geschenk!

Als Kind entdeckte sie die Macht des Theaters: Sie, die eher der unsichtbare Typ war, fand sich auf der Bühne vor anderen Kindern und ihren Eltern wieder. Und zum ersten Mal hatte sie das Gefühl, zu existieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT