LE MEDECIN MALGRE LUI… COMPAGNIE LES TÊTES DE BOIS Aniane, 19 août 2023, Aniane.

Aniane,Hérault

AFFREUX, SALES ET MECHANTS

Quatre comédiens montés sur ressorts pour sept personnages, sans tabou ni limite, revisitent la fameuse comédie de Molière «Le médecin malgré lui», mêlant poésie, fourberie, drame et émotion, scènes réalistes et clownesques. La mise en scène revèle les excentricités et la monstruosité des personnages de la pièce en les rendant outranciers, difformes, mais néanmoins comi.

2023-08-19 fin : 2023-08-19 . EUR.

Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie



UGLY, DIRTY AND NASTY

Four actors on springs for seven characters, without taboos or limits, revisit Molière’s famous comedy « Le médecin malgré lui », mixing poetry, trickery, drama and emotion, realistic and clownish scenes. The staging reveals the eccentricities and monstrosities of the play’s characters, making them outrageous, deformed, yet comical

FEO, SUCIO Y DESAGRADABLE

Cuatro actores sobre resortes para siete personajes, sin tabúes ni límites, revisitan la célebre comedia de Molière « Le médecin malgré lui », mezclando poesía, superchería, drama y emoción, escenas realistas y bufonescas. La puesta en escena revela las excentricidades y monstruosidades de los personajes de la obra, haciéndolos escandalosos, deformes, pero no por ello menos cómicos

SCHRECKLICH, SCHMUTZIG UND BÖSE

Vier auf Federn montierte Schauspieler für sieben Figuren, ohne Tabus und Grenzen, interpretieren Molières berühmte Komödie « Der Arzt trotz ihm » neu, indem sie Poesie, Hinterlist, Drama und Emotionen, realistische und clowneske Szenen miteinander verbinden. Die Inszenierung enthüllt die Exzentrizitäten und die Monstrosität der Figuren des Stücks, indem sie sie unverschämt, deformiert, aber dennoch komisch erscheinen lässt

