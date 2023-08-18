LA CUISINIERE COMPAGNIE TOUT EN VRAC Aniane, 18 août 2023, Aniane.

Aniane,Hérault

Un spectacle loufoque, un carnage culinaire.

Une demoiselle, fraîchement sortie d’un dessin de pin-up des années 50, s’affaire autour des fourneaux. Elle n’a qu’une chose en tête, devenir parfaite en concoctant la recette ultime : la tarte choco-caramel meringuée sur son lit de compote de pommes….

A zany show, a culinary carnage.

A young lady, fresh out of a 50s pin-up drawing, busies herself around the stove. She has only one thing on her mind: to become perfect by concocting the ultimate recipe: choco-caramel meringue tart on a bed of applesauce…

Un espectáculo alocado, una carnicería culinaria.

Una joven, recién salida de una pin-up de los años 50, se afana en los fogones. Sólo tiene una cosa en mente: llegar a ser perfecta elaborando la receta definitiva: una tarta de merengue con chocolate y caramelo sobre un lecho de salsa de manzana…

Ein verrücktes Spektakel, ein kulinarisches Gemetzel.

Eine junge Dame, die gerade einer Pin-up-Zeichnung aus den 50er Jahren entsprungen ist, steht am Herd. Sie hat nur eines im Sinn, nämlich perfekt zu werden, indem sie das ultimative Rezept zusammenstellt: eine Schoko-Karamell-Baiser-Torte auf einem Bett aus Apfelkompott…

