LA CUISINIERE COMPAGNIE TOUT EN VRAC Aniane
Aniane,Hérault
Un spectacle loufoque, un carnage culinaire.
Une demoiselle, fraîchement sortie d’un dessin de pin-up des années 50, s’affaire autour des fourneaux. Elle n’a qu’une chose en tête, devenir parfaite en concoctant la recette ultime : la tarte choco-caramel meringuée sur son lit de compote de pommes….
2023-08-18 fin : 2023-08-18 . .
Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie
A zany show, a culinary carnage.
A young lady, fresh out of a 50s pin-up drawing, busies herself around the stove. She has only one thing on her mind: to become perfect by concocting the ultimate recipe: choco-caramel meringue tart on a bed of applesauce…
Un espectáculo alocado, una carnicería culinaria.
Una joven, recién salida de una pin-up de los años 50, se afana en los fogones. Sólo tiene una cosa en mente: llegar a ser perfecta elaborando la receta definitiva: una tarta de merengue con chocolate y caramelo sobre un lecho de salsa de manzana…
Ein verrücktes Spektakel, ein kulinarisches Gemetzel.
Eine junge Dame, die gerade einer Pin-up-Zeichnung aus den 50er Jahren entsprungen ist, steht am Herd. Sie hat nur eines im Sinn, nämlich perfekt zu werden, indem sie das ultimative Rezept zusammenstellt: eine Schoko-Karamell-Baiser-Torte auf einem Bett aus Apfelkompott…
