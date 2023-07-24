EXPOSITION « AU FIL DU TEMPS » – ANIANE Aniane Catégories d’Évènement: Aniane

Hérault EXPOSITION « AU FIL DU TEMPS » – ANIANE Aniane, 24 juillet 2023, Aniane. Aniane,Hérault Exposition de trois artistes, Monique Di Caro sculpteure peintre, Pierre De Bancourt plasticien, Matthew David peintre.

2023-07-24 fin : 2023-08-07 . . Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie



Exhibition of three artists, Monique Di Caro sculptor painter, Pierre De Bancourt plastic artist, Matthew David painter
Exposición de tres artistas: Monique Di Caro, escultora y pintora; Pierre De Bancourt, artista plástico; Matthew David, pintor
Ausstellung von drei Künstlern, Monique Di Caro Bildhauerin Malerin, Pierre De Bancourt Plastiker, Matthew David Malerin

