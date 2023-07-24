EXPOSITION « AU FIL DU TEMPS » – ANIANE Aniane
Aniane,Hérault
Exposition de trois artistes, Monique Di Caro sculpteure peintre, Pierre De Bancourt plasticien, Matthew David peintre.
Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie
Exhibition of three artists, Monique Di Caro sculptor painter, Pierre De Bancourt plastic artist, Matthew David painter
Exposición de tres artistas: Monique Di Caro, escultora y pintora; Pierre De Bancourt, artista plástico; Matthew David, pintor
Ausstellung von drei Künstlern, Monique Di Caro Bildhauerin Malerin, Pierre De Bancourt Plastiker, Matthew David Malerin
