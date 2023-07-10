LES P’TITES GRAINES DE PHOTOGRAPHE Aniane, 10 juillet 2023, Aniane.

Aniane,Hérault

Jouer et créer autour de la photographie !

Mélanger les arts plastiques et la photographie, libérer sa créativité et son imagination dans un cadre inspirant. L’ancienne abbaye d’Aniane est depuis plusieurs années un lieu prisé par les photographes..

2023-07-10 fin : 2023-08-21 . EUR.

Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie



Play and create around photography!

Mix plastic arts and photography, free your creativity and imagination in an inspiring setting. The old abbey of Aniane has been for several years a popular place for photographers.

¡Juega y crea en torno a la fotografía!

Mezcla artes plásticas y fotografía, libera tu creatividad e imaginación en un entorno inspirador. La antigua abadía de Aniane es desde hace años un lugar muy frecuentado por los fotógrafos.

Spielen und kreativ sein rund um die Fotografie!

Bildende Kunst und Fotografie vermischen, die eigene Kreativität und Vorstellungskraft in einer inspirierenden Umgebung entfalten. Die ehemalige Abtei von Aniane ist seit mehreren Jahren ein beliebter Ort für Fotografen.

