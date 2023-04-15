CARNAVAL Place Étienne Sanier, 15 avril 2023, Aniane.

Comme chaque année, Le Foyer Rural d’Aniane fait son carnaval dans la ville et vous invite aux traditionnels branle des chemises et au corso.

2023-04-15 à ; fin : 2023-04-16 . .

Place Étienne Sanier

Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie



As every year, the Foyer Rural d’Aniane makes its carnival in the city and invites you to the traditional wanking of the shirts and the parade

Como cada año, el Foyer Rural d’Aniane celebra su carnaval en la localidad y le invita al tradicional saludo de camisas y al desfile

Wie jedes Jahr feiert das Foyer Rural d’Aniane seinen Karneval in der Stadt und lädt Sie zu den traditionellen Branle des Hemdes und dem Korso ein

